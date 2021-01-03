WALLINGFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Residents and staff at a Delaware County nursing home are joining the fight against COVID-19. With the help of CVS Health, ManorCare Wallingford administered the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.
CVS Health is part of the CDC’s vaccine program called Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care. Officials say CVS handled all consent forms and logistics.
Staff members and any of the 140 residents who wanted the vaccine were scheduled for appointments throughout the day.
They will get a second dose in three weeks.
“We’re very excited that we’re actually able to get the vaccine so we can keep our residents, staff and their families all safe,” Wendi Wyatt of ManorCare Wallingford said.
Officials say they will not be making any changes to their PPE strategies and will not allow visors just yet. They say they will assess those issues at a later date.
