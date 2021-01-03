PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at American Street and Lehigh Avenue.
We’re told the victim may have been hit in the middle of the road.
Police rushed the man to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Investigators are now searching for a red pickup truck. According to officials, after striking the man, the vehicle fled westbound on Lehigh Avenue and was last seen heading northbound on 5th Street.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Man Who Spent 28 Years In Prison For Murder He Didn’t Commit Settles With Philadelphia
83-Year-Old Man In ICU After Being Bound, Gagged, Robbed In North Philadelphia Home On New Year’s Eve
Doctor Says Philadelphia ‘Actually Doing A Really Good Thing’ By Delaying Lifting Restrictions
You must log in to post a comment.