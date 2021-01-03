CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at American Street and Lehigh Avenue.

We’re told the victim may have been hit in the middle of the road.

Police rushed the man to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are now searching for a red pickup truck. According to officials, after striking the man, the vehicle fled westbound on Lehigh Avenue and was last seen heading northbound on 5th Street.

