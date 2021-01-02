Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a building at 19th Street and Washington Avenue around midnight Saturday. Firefighters battled flames on the roof of OpenBox Athletics.
The BalletX dance center is connected to the gym.
There are no reports of injuries.
