PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parts of Independence National Historical Park, including the Liberty Bell will reopen on Monday. You can also go inside Independence Hall and the Independence Visitors Center, now that Philadelphia is lifting restrictions on museums.
But attendance is still limited because of the pandemic.
