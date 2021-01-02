PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a new year comes New Year’s resolutions, including the resolution many have — get fit and healthy. In Germantown on Saturday, vendors displayed their products at a wellness market designed to inform and prepare people for the road to better health.
The vendors were selling products like herbal teas, skin and hair care products as well as essential and CBD oils.
The event is also helping these small businesses during a difficult financial year.
“Some of the products, like the herbs and teas, could get your New Year’s started off right, get you into your fitness routine. You have CBD that has a lot of health benefits so there’s a lot of products that can help the year off the right way,” Keith Walker, with Northeast Learning Center, said.
This was the first event of its kind at the learning hub.
