DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has appointed Ellen Magee to serve as Sussex County Register of Wills. The governor announced her appointment on Saturday.

Magee is a small business owner and farmer. She will replace Cynthia Green, who won the election in November to represent District 2 on Sussex County Council.

“I have known Ellen and the Magee family for years, and I am confident that she has the experience necessary to serve as the Sussex County Register of Wills,” said Gov. Carney. “Ellen also has a passion for public service that will serve Sussex County and our state well. I want to thank Ellen for stepping up and for her willingness to serve.”

Under the Delaware Constitution, the governor must appoint a replacement until January 2023.

An election will be held to select the next Register of Wills in November 2022.

Magee is the co-owner of Magee Farms, a family-owned and operated business since 1865 in Sussex County.

Magee currently serves as chair of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment. She has served on the board since 2017. She also serves on the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming, an appointment by the governor confirmed by the Delaware Senate.

