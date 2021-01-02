PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community clean-up and food giveaway helped kick off a new year in West Philadelphia on Saturday. Eyewitness News was at North 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue, where the Charles Foundation organized the service effort.
Former state Rep. Movita Johnson says these events can bring the community together and help quell gun violence. It’s an issue she’s been advocating for since her own son was shot and killed 10 years ago.
“The coalition as a group, we come out and we feed the community and we clean the community because we know that if people come out and they live in dirty communities, that’s going to make them feel like their community isn’t valued,” Johnson said.
The Charles Foundation is named for Johnson’s son Charles Andre Johnson.
The organization helps those affected by gun violence.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
