PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Woodhaven Road near Thornton Road.
So far, there is no word on the victim’s identity, or what may have caused the crash.
