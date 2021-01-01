PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – 2020 ended with some vandalism in Center City. Police caught a large group of people doing damage to several federal buildings.
Police say the group, all dressed in black, gathered at 9th and Market Streets around 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
The vandals used bricks to smash a couple of the building’s windows, as well as some nearby car windows. They also spray-painted and damaged a police vehicle.
Police confiscated spray cans and materials they say could have been used to make Molotov cocktails.
Two women and a man were arrested.
