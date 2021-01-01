Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In South Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year got off to a deadly start in South Philadelphia. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in the thigh on West Ritner Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
So far, no word on the motive for the shooting.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
