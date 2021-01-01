Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In South Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year got off to a deadly start in South Philadelphia. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in the thigh on West Ritner Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

So far, no word on the motive for the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests.

