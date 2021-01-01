CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a survey by Move.org, both Pennsylvania and New Jersey were among the top states that residents left in 2020. New Jersey came in at No. 7 and Pennsylvania at No. 8.

The reason why they left?

The survey said most people were dealing with pandemic concerns, changes in income and employment status, and evictions.

