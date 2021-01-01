PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some local families are starting the new year off by welcoming a new bundle of joy. Miss Aniela was Virtua Health’s very first baby this year, born just five minutes after midnight.
Philadelphia’s Jefferson Health posted a photo of baby Ezekiel Wescott, born at 12:11 a.m. Friday.
Ezekiel is Jessica Ruggieri’s third baby and third boy. He weighs 5 pounds, 10 ounces, and arrived ahead of Ruggeri’s due date of Jan. 15. The family is from Drexel Hill.
Cape Regional Health in Cape May County tweeted a photo welcoming a sweet baby boy who entered the world at 12:20 a.m.
Welcome Baby Boy New Year born at 12:20 am New Years Day! Congratulations mom, Jenny G.
Baby Boy New Year weighed in at 6 lbs 1 oz. #welcomebabynewyear #newyear2021 #caperegionalhealthsystem #twinkletwinklelittlestar pic.twitter.com/fkVw7VpBDU
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, London Grace Mitchell, just after 1 a.m.
