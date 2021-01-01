CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A New Year’s celebration nearly ended in tragedy in North Wildwood. Check out the damage caused by fireworks.

The homeowner was setting off fireworks when they accidentally started a fire on the porch.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused about $5,000 in damage.

