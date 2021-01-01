CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – 2020 ended with some vandalism in Philadelphia. Six people were arrested after a group vandalized several federal buildings in Center City on New Year’s Eve.

Police say about 50 people, all dressed in black, gathered at 9th and Market Streets around 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The vandals used bricks to smash windows at the historic U.S. Customs House, as well as some nearby car windows. Three arrests were made there and three suspects in that vandalism were arrested elsewhere later.

Vandals then hit the Federal Detention Center, where anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled, police said. A nearby sheriff’s van was also defaced and several windows were broken.

Police confiscated spray cans and materials they say could have been used to make Molotov cocktails.

“During a search incident to the arrest, they recovered numerous Molotov cocktails and some other devices which haven’t been identified,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Mike Cram said.

Police say they are searching for more suspects.

