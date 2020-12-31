PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some annual New Year’s Eve traditions in Philadelphia continued this year, even if they looked a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eyewitness News caught up with some families who capped off a difficult year with some fun at BlueCross BlueShield Winterfest at Penn’s Landing.

“I’m here to skate and have fun with my family,” said Mya Mallon of Philadelphia.

“It’s amazing, I love it,” said Dawn Kammerer, who drove all the way from Lancaster. “It’s Christmas-ey still, it’s fun, it’s not too cold, the rain stopped for a little bit. So we are good.”

Tickets sold out for the entire day, even without the big fireworks shows this year.

“This is our seventh or eighth year doing this as a couple,” said Stefan Thompson, who was skating with his wife of two months, Courtney.

The newlyweds made sure to keep their long-standing date at the RiverRink on New Year’s Eve.

“We wanted to try to make sure we kept the tradition alive, especially because of what’s going on and the pandemic and all,” Stefan said. “We were happy that they stayed open.”

Though city officials are discouraging gatherings of any kind this holiday to curb the coronavirus, Winterfest organizers said they have precautions in place to keep people safe.

“We have staff to make sure people have their masks on and worn properly above their nose,” said Dave Moore, director of parks & attractions and Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. “We have hand sanitizing stations all over the site and we have very limited capacity.”

For those being safest at home, the Please Touch Museum posted a virtual 2021 countdown celebration on its website that you can watch anytime to account for those early bedtimes.

If you missed out on Winterfest for NYE, it will be open all holiday weekend and through March 7.

