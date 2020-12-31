PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Unlike in years past, there won’t be any fireworks in the Philadelphia area this New Year’s Eve — but there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the new year safely.
Despite the gloomy weather, Winterfest at Penn’s Landing is still on and Eyewitness News was there Thursday afternoon and there were already a lot of families enjoying the winter activities.
Doors opened for ice skating at the Blue Cross RiverRink at 11 a.m. Thursday. Tickets must be purchased in advanced and Eyewitness News is told tickets are sold out for the day.
“It’s amazing, I love it,” Lancaster resident Dawn Kammerer said. “It’s Christmasey still, it’s fun. It’s not too cold, the rain stopped for a little bit so we are good. Just wanted to do something fun New Year’s Eve.”
City health officials are encouraging people not to attend gatherings of any kind this year and ring in the New Year at home to keep COVID-19 at bay.
At Winterfest, everyone must wear masks, social distancing is strictly enforced and the limited ticketing is allowing plenty of room to spread out so people feel very safe.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
More Than 2,000 People Shot In Philadelphia In 2020 As City Approaches Record Number Of Homicides
Philadelphia Police Searching For Man, Woman Wanted For Shooting Incident At Pat’s Steaks
COVID In Pennsylvania: Indoor Dining, Gyms Allowed To Reopen Monday As Several Lockdown Measures Will Be Lifted
You must log in to post a comment.