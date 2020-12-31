PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey teen’s musical talents are catching the eyes and ears of the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans. Fifteen-year-old Sadie Smith, of Atco, is known on Twitter as, “the Sixers piano girl.”
She plays the catchy Sixers theme song after each win.
SIXERS WIN LETS GO😤 pic.twitter.com/X31VP7gMOu
— sadie ツ “sixers piano girl” (@SixersSadie) December 30, 2020
Smith was on Eyewitness News This Morning Thursday and spoke about the response she is getting from people as her videos are going viral.
“It’s a lot of heartwarming stuff, I get people who say that my videos are what they look forward to the most after the Sixers win or I inspire them to pick up an instrument that they hadn’t played in years. A lot of nice stuff,” Smith said.
Smith says Joel Embiid is currently her favorite player on the team.
The Sixers visit Orlando Thursday night for a New Year’s Eve showdown against Markelle Fultz and the undefeated Magic.
Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.
