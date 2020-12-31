PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot on his way home from work in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before midnight on the 200 block of 56th Street.
Police say surveillance video shows the gunman walking behind a 26-year-old man, then shooting him several times.
The victim is in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
The incident comes as more than 2,000 people were shot in the city this year, and Philly is now close to officially breaking the record of 500 homicides set back in 1990.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Chester County Officials Investigating After 73-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot Inside His Phoenixville Home
21-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained In Kingsessing Double Shooting Earlier This Week, Philadelphia Police Say
COVID In Philadelphia: Health Commissioner Warns Against New Year’s Eve Gatherings
You must log in to post a comment.