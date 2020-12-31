CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One person was rescued from a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning. Crews rushed to the 1200 block of Carr Road around 9:30 a.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene.

Credit: CBS3

CBS3 is told firefighters pulled one person from the home.

There is no update on the person’s condition at this time.

