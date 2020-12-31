Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One person was rescued from a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning. Crews rushed to the 1200 block of Carr Road around 9:30 a.m.
Chopper 3 was over the scene.
CBS3 is told firefighters pulled one person from the home.
There is no update on the person’s condition at this time.
