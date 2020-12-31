Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One person was killed in a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning, officials say. Crews rushed to the 1200 block of Carr Road around 9:30 a.m.
Chopper 3 was over the scene.
Firefighters pulled one person from the house but the victim did not survive.
