PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s still time to take advantage of ultra-luxurious last-minute New Year’s Eve plans to say goodbye to 2020. Eyewitness News was at one of the newest hotels in Philadelphia, the Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square, on Thursday.

The view is stunning, and it could be your view for New Year’s Eve, as well as a private firework show and so much more, but you’ll have to dig deep into your pocket.

“It’s $10,000,” Brian Lang of Hyatt said.

You heard that right.

Lang says for $10,000, you’ll be wined and dined and more.

“It starts with a personal limousine ride from your house to the hotel, your personal fireworks show and then you get the presidential suite for the night, a five-course meal,” Lang said. “Really over the top. You get monogrammed robe and slippers. You would get personalized Tiffany glasses along with a Tiffany ice bucket with that champagne.”

Lang said, “we’ve had some inquiries, but we haven’t sold it yet so you still can buy it.”

Hyatt is also offering a scaled-back version for $349 and other places have similar packages too.

“You can’t beat these views up here, we’re on the 31st floor right now,” Jack Peterson said.

Peterson is the executive chef of the Walnut Street Café in University City, where three- and-five-course meals are being offered. For $50, people can rent a super-Instagramable penthouse suite at the AKA University City for up to three hours.

But if New Year’s Eve is no longer an option for you, Peterson said, “We are continuing to do this.”

“We’ve dubbed it the Walnut Suite Cafe because it’s coming from Walnut Street Cafe,” Peterson said, “so it’s available to book every night that we’re open, Tuesday through Saturday every week.”

So, if you’re looking to do something last minute, there are so many ways to end 2020 with a bang in Philadelphia.

