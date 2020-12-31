CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Nine students at Lincoln University in Chester County got a sweet holiday surprise. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving paid the tuition of nine students at the HBCU.

He might be a rival of our 76ers, but kudos to Irving. His tuition gift to the students was part of his foundation’s 11 days of giving in December.

