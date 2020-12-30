PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking to start 2021 on a high note, now is your chance. The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are the highest they’ve been in months — and it has people dreaming big.

“A dollar and a dream,” New Jersey resident Lester Knueppel said. “That is the New Jersey slogan, a dollar and a dream.”

The ticket will cost you $2, but the dream of winning the $363 million Powerball jackpot keeps Lester Knueppel, of Westville, coming back for more.

“Change your life completely,” Knueppel said. “Completely change your life.”

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since Sept. 16 when a grand prize winner won in New York.

The jackpot is the highest it has been since January of this year when it got up to $369.9 million.

If no one wins the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, the jackpot will continue to grow for Saturday’s drawing, but you can also play the Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot set for Friday, Jan. 1 is up to $401 million.

It’s been won 5 times this year. The most recent was also back in September.

If the Mega Millions jackpot is won at $401 million it would be the 12th largest prize in game history.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was on New Year’s Day was Jan. 1 2019, when someone walked away with $437 million.

If no one wins Friday, the next drawing is Tuesday.

