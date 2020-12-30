PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 1400 block of West 67th Street around 7:10 p.m.
Police say the man was shot multiple times in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The incident comes as more than 2,000 people were shot in the city this year, and Philly is now close to officially breaking the record of 500 homicides set back in 1990.
