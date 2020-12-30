PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a bad accident on Kelly Drive that left three people injured. Video shows firefighters using the “jaws of life” to cut the victims from a white car after it struck another car and a tree around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The accident happened on Kelly Drive, near the Falls Bridge.
The impact of the crash left the car’s engine and wheels on the roadway.
Eyewitness News is working to get an update on the victims’ conditions.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
