PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope someone recognizes a man and woman involved in a shooting incident outside Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. It happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m.
Police say, during an argument, one of the individuals pulled a gun out of the other’s bag and fired several gunshots into the air.
The crowd scattered and no one was hurt.
The incident comes as more than 2,000 people were shot in the city this year, and Philly is now close to officially breaking the record of 500 homicides set back in 1990.
