By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person who was hit by a SEPTA train in Philadelphia Wednesday morning has died. Police say the fatal accident happened at the 15th Street Station in Center City around 5:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News is told the victim was involved in a fight with another man and fell onto the tracks.

Train service on the Market-Frankford Line was temporarily stopped but has since resumed normal operations.

Riders should expect residual delays while service is being restored.

