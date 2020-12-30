PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person who was hit by a SEPTA train in Philadelphia Wednesday morning has died. Police say the fatal accident happened at the 15th Street Station in Center City around 5:30 a.m.
Eyewitness News is told the victim was involved in a fight with another man and fell onto the tracks.
UPDATE: MFL Trains have resumed normal routing operations after a person died early this morning from an altercation that led to the victim getting struck by a SEPTA train at 15th St Station. Please expect residual delays as service is being restored. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL https://t.co/ipf9YqCzNC
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) December 30, 2020
Train service on the Market-Frankford Line was temporarily stopped but has since resumed normal operations.
Riders should expect residual delays while service is being restored.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
