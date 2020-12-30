Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Summerdale neighborhood. Officials say a 24-year-old man was found shot in the head inside his car Wednesday morning.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 1100 block of Rosalie Street. Police were called to the area just after 8:30 a.m.
No further information is available at this time.
