By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Summerdale neighborhood. Officials say a 24-year-old man was found shot in the head inside his car Wednesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 1100 block of Rosalie Street. Police were called to the area just after 8:30 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

