PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania’s temporary COVID-19 restrictions that were put into place earlier this month will be lifted on Monday, Jan. 4, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday afternoon. On Dec. 12, Wolf temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic

“I am announcing today that the time-limited mitigation orders that went into effect on December 12 will expire as planned on January 4 at 8 a.m.,” Wolf said. “That includes the 10 person indoor, 25 person outdoor gathering limits. It includes the ban on indoor operations at restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues and the suspension of extracurricular activities.”

The restrictions included an indoor gathering limit of 10, an outdoor gathering limit of 50 and capacity restrictions at retail stores.

The temporary ban on sports has extended to K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and sports at the club, travel, recreational and intramural levels.

“Again, the fight against this dangerous disease is not over, we all need to stay the course and we all need to do everything in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families and our communities safe. There have been some positive signs lately our state wide positivity rate when down this week for the second week in a row. While the no of hospital and deaths remain entirely too high in PA it appears the number of new cases have plateaued.”

The mitigation efforts that will remain in place after Jan 4 include:

Business, work, school, child care and congregate settings

Child care may open, complying with guidance

Congregate care restrictions in place

Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities

Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.

Telework must continue unless impossible

Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements

Masks are required in businesses

All in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted

Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining; Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25% capacity for indoor dining,

On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed

Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight

Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only

Indoor recreation and health facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities directed to prioritize outdoor activities.

All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and museums) open at 50% occupancy.

Construction at full capacity with continued implementation of protocol.

Hospitals are still being monitored to determine if elective procedure reductions should be ordered regionally.

The out-of-state testing requirement is still in place.

Local governments may still have more strict guidance in place.

Social Restrictions

Gatherings limits determined using maximum occupancy calculator.

Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.

Unnecessary travel should be limited

The state Health Department of Health reported Wednesday there are 8,984 additional positive cases in Pennsylvania, 319 deaths and 6,022 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Wolf also announced that the Department of Health’s new COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard launched Wednesday. It provides the number of vaccinations administered by county and demographic information about the people who are being vaccinated.

“The dashboard and the vaccinations it tracks are two more tools in our toolbox as we stand united against COVID-19,” Wolf said. “But the fight against this dangerous disease is not over yet. We must stay the course and continue to do everything in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families and our communities safer.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

