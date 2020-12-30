NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police in Newark, Delaware busted a large party after dozens of people ignored the state’s social gathering rules earlier this week. The party was busted at an apartment on Center Street, just off the campus of the University of Delaware on Dec. 28 around 11:45 p.m.
Officials say 36 people were cited for violating a city ordinance limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people.
Officers also cited three people who live in the apartment with music violations.
The penalties for ignoring Delaware’s social gathering rules range from fines to community service. Anyone present at the time can be cited under the law, not just the person who organized the gathering.
Delaware health officials reported 717 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 56,189.
Gov. John Carney’s stay-at-home order is in place until Jan. 11 and residents are encouraged not to gather with anyone outside of their household.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Pennsylvania: Vaccine Giving Nursing Center Residents Hope To Soon See Families Again
Police Investigating Theft Of Baby Jesus Statue From Nativity At Bucks County Church
COVID In Philadelphia: Health Commissioner Warns Against New Year’s Eve Gatherings
You must log in to post a comment.