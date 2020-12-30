DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s plastic bag ban takes effect Friday. Some stores in the First State will no longer be able to use single-use plastic bags at checkout.
Janssen’s Market in Greenville is one of the businesses preparing for the change. Workers posted signs in the store alerting customers to the change and their options in the new year.
Under the law, plastic bags will no longer be available from stores larger than 7,000 square feet, as well as smaller stores with at least three locations of 3,000 square feet each or more.
Philadelphia’s ban on plastic bags was also supposed to go into effect Friday, but that’s now been delayed until Oct. 1.
The city says it’s holding off on the ban because of the toll the pandemic is taking on small businesses.
