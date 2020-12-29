PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will be holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Philadelphia’s COVID-19 response.
You can watch the press conference live at 1 p.m. on CBSN Philly in the video player above.
What: The Health Commissioner will provide the latest updates on the response to COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia in a virtual press conference.
Who: Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
When: Today, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Congressman Evans, Rutgers Expert Weigh In On Potential Impact Of $2,000 Stimulus Checks
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials Urging Residents To Limit New Year’s Celebrations
30-Year-Old Man Dead, Woman Injured In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.