Comments
Congressman Evans, Rutgers Expert Weigh In On Potential Impact Of $2,000 Stimulus Checks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who set a vending machine on fire in Kensington. Surveillance video shows two men dousing the machine with a liquid inside a mini-mart on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue earlier this month.
The video shows the suspects igniting the fire before running away.
If you recognize either one of those men, call police at 215-686-3243.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Congressman Evans, Rutgers Expert Weigh In On Potential Impact Of $2,000 Stimulus Checks
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials Urging Residents To Limit New Year’s Celebrations
City Of Philadelphia On Track To Break Record Number Of Homicides In Calendar Year
You must log in to post a comment.