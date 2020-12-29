PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New video released by Philadelphia police Tuesday will hopefully lead to the arrest of the person who gunned down an aspiring comedian on Christmas Eve. Police say this man fired at least 15 shots at the victim, 20-year-old Dyewoo Scruggs, on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road last Thursday.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.
Philadelphia has seen more than 490 homicides to date in 2020, just shy of a new record. That stands at 504 homicides, set back in 1990.
