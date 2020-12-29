PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadephia Flyers are spreading cheer virtually this holiday season. This week, the organization and some team members took part in a virtual visit at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes, Carter Hart, and James van Riemsdyk hung out with young patients in the oncology unit.
The hockey stars were able to adjust this annual event, which they usually do in-person, so they could safely spend time with the children during the pandemic.
