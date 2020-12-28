PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press briefing today to give an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The health secretary will also provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
Dr. Levine will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.
You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the player above.
WHAT: Secretary of Health will provide update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, discuss Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
WHEN: Monday, December 28, 2020; 11:30 a.m.
