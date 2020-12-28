PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova’s men’s basketball season is on hold after head coach Jay Wright tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday we learned that Wright and another staff member both have the virus.
“Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols,” Wright said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them.”
He says he has mild symptoms and he’s staying connected with the team virtually.
The Wildcats were supposed to play Xavier on Saturday, but that game has been postponed.
