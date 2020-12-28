LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown street is a wet mess after a massive water main break flooded the area. A 36-inch main broke before sunrise Sunday on Devonshire Road sending water gushing down the street.
The break caused a large section of the road to collapse and it’s expected to be closed for a while for repairs.
Three nearby homes were also evacuated because of safety concerns.
Because there’s low water pressure, people who live in the area should boil their water for at least one minute before using it.
