By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s an important reminder about recycling if you bought a Christmas tree this year. Starting Jan. 4, Philadelphia will open six Sanitation Convenience Center locations across the city for Christmas tree recycling.

They are:

  • 3033 S. 63rd Street
  • 2601 W. Glenwood Avenue
  • Domino Lane & Umbria Street
  • 3901 N. Delaware Avenue
  • State Road & Ashburner Street
  • 5100 Grays Avenue

An additional 13 locations will be opened on Saturdays in January. Check out a list of recycling locations below.

  • Pennway & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.) in Northeast Philly
  • 15th & Bigler St. in South Philly
  • 43rd & Powelton Ave. in West Philly
  • 4800 Wayne Ave (Happy Hollow Rec Ctr) in Northwest Philly
  • 54th & Woodbine Ave. in West Philly
  • 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.) in Northeast Philly
  • American & Thompson St. in North Philly
  • Broad & Christian St. in South Philly
  • Castor & Foulkrod St. in Frankford
  • Cathedral & Ridge Ave. in Northwest Philly
  • Corinthian & Poplar St. in North Philly
  • Graver Lane & Seminole in Northwest Philly
  • Washington Ln. & Ardleigh in Northwest Philly

