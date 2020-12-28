Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s an important reminder about recycling if you bought a Christmas tree this year. Starting Jan. 4, Philadelphia will open six Sanitation Convenience Center locations across the city for Christmas tree recycling.
They are:
- 3033 S. 63rd Street
- 2601 W. Glenwood Avenue
- Domino Lane & Umbria Street
- 3901 N. Delaware Avenue
- State Road & Ashburner Street
- 5100 Grays Avenue
An additional 13 locations will be opened on Saturdays in January. Check out a list of recycling locations below.
- Pennway & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.) in Northeast Philly
- 15th & Bigler St. in South Philly
- 43rd & Powelton Ave. in West Philly
- 4800 Wayne Ave (Happy Hollow Rec Ctr) in Northwest Philly
- 54th & Woodbine Ave. in West Philly
- 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.) in Northeast Philly
- American & Thompson St. in North Philly
- Broad & Christian St. in South Philly
- Castor & Foulkrod St. in Frankford
- Cathedral & Ridge Ave. in Northwest Philly
- Corinthian & Poplar St. in North Philly
- Graver Lane & Seminole in Northwest Philly
- Washington Ln. & Ardleigh in Northwest Philly
