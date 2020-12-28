Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a car slams into a building in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood. The crash happened just after midnight on Monday, at Broad and Spring Garden Streets.
Glass was left shattered on the sidewalk.
Police say the driver abandoned the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
