By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a car slams into a building in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood. The crash happened just after midnight on Monday, at Broad and Spring Garden Streets.

Glass was left shattered on the sidewalk.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say the driver abandoned the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

