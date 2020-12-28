PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to look a lot different ringing in 2021 this week because of the pandemic. But now you can get a whole new view of the festivities from the comfort of your home.
You can be a part of the virtual celebration in Times Square thanks to a new app featuring nine different cameras of Thursday night’s ball drop.
Times Square is not open to the public on Thursday but some first responders and essential workers will be there.
Click here for more information on how to download the app.
