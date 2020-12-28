CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews spent Monday morning battling a two-alarm fire at a shopping center on Eagle Road in Havertown. The flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. and quickly burned through the roof.

Firefighters are on the scene trying to gain control.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

