HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews spent Monday morning battling a two-alarm fire at a shopping center on Eagle Road in Havertown. The flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. and quickly burned through the roof.
Firefighters are on the scene trying to gain control.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
