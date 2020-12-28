PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Eagles fans everywhere it’s been a tough 2020. It could be an interesting offseason to watch.
The plot thickens. After two great games, at times yesterday, Jalen Hurts looked like a rookie.
Bad games happen to the best, but could it complicate the Eagles’ offseason decision regarding Carson Wentz?
The Eagles lost to the Cowboys yesterday after taking an early 14-3 lead. They got outscored 34-3 the rest of the game.
Hurts had three turnovers and the defense was horrendous, allowing points on five straight possessions.
The Birds have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, and head coach Doug Pederson offered an apology to you, the fan.
“I just sit here today and have to apologize to the fans and really just, this is not what we expected. We do have the best fans. When we win, it’s unbelievable and it’s exciting, and I know we can get back to that level. I know what it looks like, I know what it takes,” Pederson said. “Me personally, I’ve been in three Super Bowls, I’ve been on three Super Bowl teams and I’ve seen exactly how it can be done.”
The NFC East is still the worst division in football history and the Eagles were the first ones eliminated from the playoff picture.
