PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet have now lost their unemployment benefits. They expired at midnight as President Donald Trump refused to sign the COVID-19 relief bill.

A new stimulus package has been sitting at Mar-A-Largo for the president to sign but President Trump has refused to do so.

So while the unemployment benefits of $300 per week now hang in the balance, those protections for 12 million laid-off workers is up.

The president is also asking for $1,300 more in a second stimulus bill for every qualifying American. He wants $2,000 to be given out as opposed to $600.

Republicans have shot that idea down, while Democrats have been unable to persuade them.

Locally, Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans says President Trump should pass the bill and then double back to get the people more.

“It’s our responsibility collectively now to do something about it,” Evans said, “That is, pass the bill, don’t continue giving people uncertainty. And that’s exactly what’s occurring right now.”

The new stimulus bill proposed an extension of those unemployment benefits until mid-March.

