PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers rushed to the 8500 block of Harley Place around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
