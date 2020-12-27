CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers rushed to the 8500 block of Harley Place around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

(credit: CBS3)

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Federal Judge Rejects Restaurants’ Challenge Of Indoor Dining Ban In Pennsylvania

Amid Skepticism, ER Doctor Wants To Educate Black Community About Vaccine’s Safety

Bucks County Man Shares Video Of UPS Delivery Driver’s Random Act Of Kindness

Comments