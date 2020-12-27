Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire has gutted a two-story row home in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Firefighters were called to a house on the 4500 block of North Uber Street around midnight on Sunday.
They found flames on the first and second floors but had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
No one was hurt.
