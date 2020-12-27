BEAR, Del. (CBS/AP) — Police in Delaware say they are investigating a robbery of a Dollar General store. According to officials, this happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General located at 1679 Pulaski Highway in Bear.
Delaware State Police said a male suspect approached the sales counter at the store and handed an employee a note. Police said the note implied the suspect had a gun and demanded cash.
Police said the employee complied and the man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident.
The suspect was described as a male wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 302-834-2620.
