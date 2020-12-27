CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sunday is your last chance to visit the Battleship New Jersey before it closes for the winter. Eyewitness News was there as families toured the museum and memorial Saturday.
Officials say they will close the battleship for the next two months because attendance is usually low this time of year.
They’ll use the time to make repairs.
“This is the perfect time to do a lot of maintenance work, especially on parts of the ship that are open to visitors. We also develop new programs during this time,” said Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial Curator Ryan Szymanski.
Today’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Battleship New Jersey plans to reopen for tours on weekends in March.
