PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is new cellphone video of the police-involved shooting that left a father and son dead on Christmas. We’re reviewing the footage and working to learn how this may shift the investigation. The fatal shooting happened on the 3300 of Emerald Street in Kensington.

Philadelphia Police say officers shot and killed a man who they say had fired a gun into a crowd, killing his 15-year-old son. While his family insists he was unarmed, police say they did find a weapon on scene.

Eyewitness News obtained cellphone video of the incident. It shows the chaos as gunfire broke out in a crowd. It’s unclear if those were fired from someone in that crowd, or by police.

Police say just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, a call came in about a fight on the 3300 block of Emerald Street in Kensington. Neighbors told Eyewitness News that it was over a parking spot.

According to police, after two officers showed up, people in the crowd started pushing and punching each other. That’s when, police say, a 43-year-old man fired a weapon, hitting a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. Authorities said that’s when the officers fired their guns, striking the man. That man, along with the 15-year-old boy who eyewitnesses say was his son, died at Temple University Hospital.

Police say they did find a gun on the scene that was stolen out of Virginia.

The victims have been identified to Eyewitness News by their family as Jesus Perez and Jeremy Perez.

The 17-year-old boy remains in stable condition.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

As of Wednesday, Philadelphia has recorded 482 homicides for this year so far. That is the highest in more than a decade.

