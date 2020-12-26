TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County paramedics and Odessa Fire Company members were called to rescue a 14-year-old boy who was trapped in the mud. It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in a construction site in the Goldsborough Farm neighborhood.
Officials say the teen was playing with friends when he became trapped in soft mud up to his thighs for up to an hour.
Passersby helped him free a leg before first responders arrived.
It took another 20 minutes to free the teen.
Officials say the boy was not injured.
